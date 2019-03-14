Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on SHEN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BWS Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.37. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $457,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

