SHIELD (XSH) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,015.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. SHIELD has a market cap of $640,108.00 and $3,015.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.22 or 0.03407939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.01439887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.03343705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.01336578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00108641 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.01313298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00325725 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000360 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

