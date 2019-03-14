Short Interest in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Increases By 12.9%

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,191,088 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the February 15th total of 36,479,092 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,387,789 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $209,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $3,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,749,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,921 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,693,000 after purchasing an additional 104,687,754 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,130.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,193,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,506,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,790,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,754,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,762,464,000 after acquiring an additional 813,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,192,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009,359 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

