Short Interest in Daxor Co. (DXR) Drops By 8.7%

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 236,283 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the February 15th total of 258,809 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,158 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 30.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Daxor stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Daxor has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $21.66.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daxor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

Daxor Company Profile

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

