Short Interest in Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Drops By 8.8%

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,548,003 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the February 15th total of 17,054,642 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,134,824 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exelixis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 6,046 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 11,250 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 812,872 shares of company stock valued at $17,908,747. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $25.27.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 80.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Short Interest in Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Drops By 8.8%” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/short-interest-in-exelixis-inc-exel-drops-by-8-8.html.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.