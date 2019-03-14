Short Interest in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Expands By 11.6%

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,869,630 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the February 15th total of 22,275,619 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,933,678 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $355,973,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

