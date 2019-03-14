Short Interest in LiqTech International Inc (LIQT) Declines By 9.0%

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,759,471 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the February 15th total of 4,131,128 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 601,484 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

LIQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,871,914 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in LiqTech International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 466,962 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 70,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LiqTech International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,962 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 70,813 shares in the last quarter.

LIQT opened at $2.24 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

