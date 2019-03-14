Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) SVP Sells $191,882.35 in Stock

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) SVP Paul S. Ames sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $191,882.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. Shotspotter Inc has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.93.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shotspotter by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter worth $1,942,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shotspotter by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after buying an additional 110,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter worth $7,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Shotspotter to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shotspotter from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. National Securities cut Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shotspotter from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Shotspotter currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.01.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) SVP Sells $191,882.35 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/shotspotter-inc-ssti-svp-sells-191882-35-in-stock.html.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.