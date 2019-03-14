SHPING Market Capitalization Achieves $276,565.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood. SHPING has a market cap of $276,565.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SHPING has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00384087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.01690600 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00238444 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004963 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING was first traded on January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 789,329,492 tokens. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SHPING

SHPING can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

