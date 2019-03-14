Sigmaroc (SRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.50

Sigmaroc PLC (LON:SRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.57), with a volume of 95290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.90 ($0.55).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRC. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigmaroc in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sigmaroc in a report on Friday, February 1st.

Sigmaroc Company Profile (LON:SRC)

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

