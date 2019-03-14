Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Given “Under Review” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their under review rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a report published on Monday.

SLN stock opened at GBX 51.40 ($0.67) on Monday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.64).

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

