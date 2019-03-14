Silent Notary 24 Hour Volume Hits $101,906.00 (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, YoBit, DDEX and TOPBTC. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $101,906.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Silent Notary alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00387803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.01700768 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00235404 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, TOPBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy, DEx.top, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silent Notary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silent Notary and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.