Simmons First National (SFNC) vs. AmeriServ Financial (ASRV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Simmons First National and AmeriServ Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 2 2 0 2.50 AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simmons First National currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.60%. Given Simmons First National’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than AmeriServ Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Simmons First National has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simmons First National and AmeriServ Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $824.58 million 2.86 $215.71 million $2.37 10.75 AmeriServ Financial $61.32 million 1.18 $7.77 million N/A N/A

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Simmons First National pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and AmeriServ Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 26.16% 10.14% 1.36% AmeriServ Financial 12.67% 8.01% 0.67%

Summary

Simmons First National beats AmeriServ Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through approximately 191 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 15 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania; and operates 16 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

