Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,046,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.13% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $80,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 114.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $38.77.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.46 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

In other news, VP Barry Faber sold 16,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $587,155.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

