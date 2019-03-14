SingularityNET 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.80 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00001533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, DragonEX and Liqui. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $32.53 million and approximately $16.80 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00383899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.01688715 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00237144 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004961 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX, Liqui, Kucoin and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.