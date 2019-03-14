Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Macquarie set a $8.00 target price on Sirius XM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Stephen Cook sold 56,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $344,003.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,445,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,857,892.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 48,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $293,988.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 462,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,537.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,723,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,235,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after buying an additional 313,424 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 496,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 51,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.11. 11,826,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,407,220. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

