Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Stake Lowered by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,463.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,564,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,536,851 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Usman Nabi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.77 per share, with a total value of $253,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Barber sold 1,275 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $72,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,672,138.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,495 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12-month low of $49.14 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.65. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 18th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

