SL Green Realty (SLG) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $85.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $97.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLG. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays raised shares of SL Green Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $94.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.95.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $106.54.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $317.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.12 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.15%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $230,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $216,948.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Holliday sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $4,677,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,500 shares of company stock worth $14,063,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 101 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.0 million square feet.

