Slothcoin Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week (SLOTH)

Slothcoin (CURRENCY:SLOTH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Slothcoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Slothcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Slothcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $42.00 worth of Slothcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00386590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.01699312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00238209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Slothcoin Profile

Slothcoin’s official Twitter account is @slothcoin. The official website for Slothcoin is www.slothcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Slothcoin

Slothcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Slothcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Slothcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Slothcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

