Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Trading Down 16.5% After Earnings Miss

Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) shares fell 16.5% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $5.26. 1,539,684 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 392,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Smart & Final Stores had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Smart & Final Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Smart & Final Stores in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,367,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 322,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,608,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 63,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 63,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 465,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 159,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $469.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

