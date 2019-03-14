Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.86-4.908 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion.Smart & Final Stores also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.41-0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart & Final Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Smart & Final Stores in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smart & Final Stores from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Smart & Final Stores has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Get Smart & Final Stores alerts:

SFS opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Smart & Final Stores has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Smart & Final Stores’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Smart & Final Stores will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smart & Final Stores stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Smart & Final Stores worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/smart-final-stores-sfs-updates-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About Smart & Final Stores

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Smart & Final Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart & Final Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.