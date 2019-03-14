Smart Sand (SND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $118.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Sand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smart Sand stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Smart Sand worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

