Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09, Morningstar.com reports. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 71.14% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million.

NASDAQ SMSI traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,736. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $62.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.25. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 605,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 252,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 40,629 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 252,500 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

