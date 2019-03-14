Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Msci (MSCI) Stock Price

News stories about Msci (NYSE:MSCI) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Msci earned a coverage optimism score of 1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Msci’s score:

Get Msci alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $190.00 price objective on Msci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays raised Msci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Msci from $172.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.56.

MSCI opened at $185.59 on Thursday. Msci has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $193.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $361.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.95 million. Msci had a return on equity of 196.12% and a net margin of 35.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Msci will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total transaction of $3,327,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,999 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Msci (MSCI) Stock Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-very-likely-to-affect-msci-msci-stock-price.html.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.