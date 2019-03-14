Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect United Continental (UAL) Share Price

Media coverage about United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. United Continental earned a news impact score of 1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted United Continental’s score:

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $81.21 on Thursday. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.57. United Continental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.88.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

