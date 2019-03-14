Sonoco Products Co (SON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Sonoco Products reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

SON stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $61.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

In related news, SVP Kevin P. Mahoney sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $66,658.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,713.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $87,929.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,908.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,466 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,331,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,065,000 after buying an additional 336,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,461,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,089,000 after buying an additional 149,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,461,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,089,000 after buying an additional 149,108 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,199,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,009,000 after buying an additional 232,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5,213.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,066,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,027,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

