Sophos Group PLC (SOPH) Insider Kris Hagerman Sells 10,264 Shares

Sophos Group PLC (LON:SOPH) insider Kris Hagerman sold 10,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total value of £33,768.56 ($44,124.60).

Kris Hagerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 3rd, Kris Hagerman acquired 1,498 shares of Sophos Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £4,658.78 ($6,087.52).

SOPH traded down GBX 16.80 ($0.22) on Thursday, hitting GBX 315 ($4.12). The company had a trading volume of 3,842,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,000. Sophos Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 258.70 ($3.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 675.62 ($8.83).

SOPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Sophos Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital lowered Sophos Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Monday, January 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, January 18th. Numis Securities upgraded Sophos Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 385 ($5.03) in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 448 ($5.85).

Sophos Group Company Profile

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

