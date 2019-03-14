Source Energy Services (SHLE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Source Energy Services earned a media sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

TSE SHLE opened at C$1.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. Source Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$7.00.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHLE. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$1.60 to C$1.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Source Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.37.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/source-energy-services-shle-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand primarily to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.