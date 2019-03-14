Spark Energy (SPKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SPKE opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Spark Energy has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $320.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of -0.53.

In other Spark Energy news, CEO Nathan Kroeker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Spark Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 178,854 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 398,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 132,336 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 616,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

