Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $6.71 Million Stake in Uniqure NV (QURE)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Uniqure were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Uniqure in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.34. 3,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,276. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.07. Uniqure NV has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 738.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uniqure NV will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uniqure news, SVP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 19,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $599,650.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,679.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,014 shares of company stock worth $1,454,779. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

