Sphera Funds Management LTD. Increases Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,401 shares during the period. Sarepta Therapeutics comprises 1.4% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.17% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,457,000. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 200,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 150,482 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67,601 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.77. 200,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,789. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 120.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $190.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.55.

In other news, SVP David T. Howton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $8,464,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $22,089,950. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

