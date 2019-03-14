Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.13) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 146.75 ($1.92).

SPI stock opened at GBX 131.40 ($1.72) on Thursday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 206.40 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 362.10 ($4.73).

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

