Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Shares Sold by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 672,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 788,657 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $38,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 786.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 110,295 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,064,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,969,000 after acquiring an additional 151,426 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,876,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.87.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $42,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $55.43 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38. The firm had revenue of $862.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

