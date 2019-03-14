Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17.

SBPH has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $34.00 price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Chardan Capital set a $45.00 price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $170.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBPH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 464.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 120,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. The company's lead SMNH product candidate is inarigivir soproxil, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.