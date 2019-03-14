Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company is developing SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases, including hepatitis B virus. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Hopkinton, United States. “

SBPH has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $34.00 target price on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Chardan Capital set a $45.00 target price on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.80. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $15.79.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBPH. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 464.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. The company's lead SMNH product candidate is inarigivir soproxil, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

