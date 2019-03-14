Staffline Group (STAF) Shares Up 31.9%

Staffline Group Plc (LON:STAF) rose 31.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 909.80 ($11.89) and last traded at GBX 884 ($11.55). Approximately 190,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 55,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 670 ($8.75).

STAF has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Staffline Group in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on shares of Staffline Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.91.

In other Staffline Group news, insider Chris Pullen purchased 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,236 ($16.15) per share, with a total value of £19,973.76 ($26,099.26).

Staffline Group Company Profile (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

