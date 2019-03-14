Standard Chartered (STAN) Given New GBX 925 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STAN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 438 ($5.72) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective (up from GBX 595 ($7.77)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 689.43 ($9.01).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 612.70 ($8.01) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 678.80 ($8.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 864.20 ($11.29).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.