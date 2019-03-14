Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 10,000 Shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH (TWN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in TAIWAN FD INC/SH were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bulldog Investors LLC increased its holdings in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 14.5% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 475,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 60,260 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWN opened at $16.95 on Thursday. TAIWAN FD INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

