Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $3.55 Million Position in Ecopetrol SA (EC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 92,660 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Santander raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ecopetrol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. Ecopetrol SA has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $3.55 Million Position in Ecopetrol SA (EC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-has-3-55-million-position-in-ecopetrol-sa-ec.html.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.