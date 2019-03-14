Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $3.66 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,630 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 487,550 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 216,686 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,290,749 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $76,580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,867 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,103 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. 36.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.45 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

