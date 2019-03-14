Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $4.80 Million Stake in Sabre Corp (SABR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1,357.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,896 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.08% of Sabre worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its holdings in Sabre by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 9,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Sabre by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 46,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Sabre by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,457,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 705,732 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Sabre by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 283,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 185,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SABR shares. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Imperial Capital set a $33.00 price objective on Sabre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Sabre news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 158,646 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $3,520,354.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 402,123 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,109.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $923.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.19 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 8.73%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sabre’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

