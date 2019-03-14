Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 14.30 Per Share

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SLA opened at GBX 257.25 ($3.36) on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of GBX 339.67 ($4.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 448.60 ($5.86).

SLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 361 ($4.72) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 341.33 ($4.46).

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Melanie Gee acquired 50,000 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £121,000 ($158,107.93). Insiders have bought a total of 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $12,127,840 over the last ninety days.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

