Standard Lithium (SLL) Shares Up 3.3%

Standard Lithium Ltd (CVE:SLL)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. 115,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 133,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$3.20 price target on Standard Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $71.32 million and a PE ratio of 22.62.

Standard Lithium Company Profile (CVE:SLL)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Smackover lithium brine project covering an area of 30,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. It also holds interest in the Bristol Dry Lake project that covers an area of approximately 155 square kilometers located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California.

