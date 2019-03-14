State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,804 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.18.

In other news, insider Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Blackford sold 2,027 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $102,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,180. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

