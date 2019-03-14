Status Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Status has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $78.66 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, DEx.top, Liqui and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00384720 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.01690145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00234893 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004993 BTC.

About Status

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Ethfinex, OOOBTC, IDAX, DragonEX, Koinex, Binance, Bithumb, Huobi, LATOKEN, Upbit, Gate.io, Neraex, CoinTiger, IDEX, IDCM, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Kucoin, Cobinhood, DEx.top, OKEx, ZB.COM, Tidex, Bittrex, Liqui, OTCBTC, HitBTC, BigONE, GOPAX, DDEX, Poloniex, Ovis and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

