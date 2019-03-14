Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura started coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

