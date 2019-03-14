Stephen A. Erickson Sells 3,308 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) CFO Stephen A. Erickson sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $81,211.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $24.63 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $592.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $69.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 38,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,063,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 24.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

