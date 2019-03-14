Stephens Inc. AR Has $181,000 Position in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,740,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 303.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 199,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 149,854 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 9.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,127,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,015,000 after buying an additional 45,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Seaport Global Securities cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

NASDAQ:CRZO opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $985.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.91 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $301,040. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

