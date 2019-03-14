Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Spotify (SPOT)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Spotify were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,459,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Spotify by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,388,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify by 43.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $143.49 on Thursday. Spotify has a 1 year low of $103.29 and a 1 year high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Spotify from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Spotify to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.79.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

