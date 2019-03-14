Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 8,075 Shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (BCX)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 43,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000.

Shares of NYSE:BCX opened at $8.05 on Thursday. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0516 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

About BlackRock Resources and Commodities

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

